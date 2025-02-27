In a troubling workplace incident, a Reddit post has gone viral after an employee shared a screenshot of a manager’s message demanding 12-hour shifts for a base salary of INR 3.8 LPA. The manager, in a Telegram group, expressed frustration after the employee refused the extended hours, stating, “I need day and night support till the 25th, so no one should miss the office. If anyone has an issue, inform me now and call me. I will listen to all problems and resolve them.” Further emphasising the lack of flexibility, the manager added, “Kaam m koi gap nhi chahiye mujhe agr kisi ko Igta h jada pressure h batra sir se bat krlo or team change kra skte ho,” suggesting the employee could request a team change if they felt overwhelmed. 'Cab Facilities Better Than Flights': Reddit Post Showing Delhi Uber Driver Transforming His Cab Into Luxury Lounge, Offering Free WiFi, Snacks and Medicines Goes Viral (See Pic).

Employee Refuses 12-Hour Shift, Manager Suggests Team Change

