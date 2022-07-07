Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom Larry, the cat, has made a special announcement on Twitter that has netizens hooked. The feline's tweet amid the resignation of two UK ministers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet has created a frenzy on the internet. The tabby was seen standing in front of Downing Street with a photoshopped miniature podium, proclaiming that "I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do". More than 36k users retweeted Larry's resignation letter. UK: Boris Johnson Government Hit by More Resignations.

Check Larry's Statement Here:

“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do” pic.twitter.com/6kYdvZshho — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)