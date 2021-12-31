Mumbai, December 31: As the year 2021 comes to an end, netizens took to Twitter to share images of the Sun going down for the last time this year. Even as anticipation is high regarding the new year 2022, the sight of the Sun retiring (only to come back in the new year) for the final time in 2021 has given several users a reason to share beautiful images. The pictures are not only bound to evoke nostalgia, but also give us hope and a reason to cheer. Lovers of Hindi music, looking at the pictures in the tweet, will burst into the memorable song sung titled "Kahin dur jab din dhal jaaye, saanj ki dulhan badan churaye, chupke se gaaye," sung by the inimitable Mukesh and penned by Yogesh from the film Anand.

#WATCH Last sunset of the year 2021 from Delhi's Yamuna Bank pic.twitter.com/1WWPNDOvir — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The last sunset of 2021 This year has provided challenges for us all Here’s to a smoother 2022 for us all 🤞 pic.twitter.com/wT2RCe7Fi8 — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 31, 2021

last sunset of the year! thank you for giving us an amazing year, ten. seeing how much you work hard for your own self-satisfaction and how you challenge yourself has really inspired me to do the same🤍 im proud of you and i cant wait to spend another year supporting you~ #텐버블 pic.twitter.com/lyYCZb05ps — b🥀 (@purrfecten_) December 31, 2021

