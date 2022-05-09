An angry leopard attacked a station house officer (SHO) and two forest department officials leading a rescue operation to catch the wild beast on Saturday night. The big cat was later tranquilised by the officials in Behrampur village of Haryana's Panipat. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan tweeted a horrible video clip of the leopard’s attack. “I salute their bravery and courage,” he wrote the caption. “In the end, everyone is safe Including the leopard”. Leopard Attack Foiled in Mumbai: Woman Fights Off Big Cat With Walking Stick in Aarey Colony, Watch Video.

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

