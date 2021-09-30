Mumbai, September 30: A woman fought off a leopard with her walking stick in Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Wednesday. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV. In the video, the leopard is seen attacking Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh outside her shanty. She managed to fend the animal off with her walking stick. This was the third incident of leopard attack in a week in the area which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

55 Year Old Nirmaladevi Singh is seen in this video fighting off a leopard lurking in the shadows in Aarey, Goregaon, reports @Priyanka_Scribe @fpjindia #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/hQYlNPYoXS — Satish Nandgaonkar (@NewsroomMumbai) September 29, 2021

