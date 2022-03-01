India is celebrating one of its most important and auspicious festivals, Mahashivratri (also, written as Maha Shivratri) on March 1, 2022. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2022, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a beautiful sand art of Lord Shiva using 23,436 rudrakshas! Rudraksha refers to stonefruit and according to legends, "Rudra" means "Shiva" and "aksha" means "teardrops." Shiva devotees use rudrakshas as prayer beads to worship the Hindu deity. Maha Shivratri 2022 sand art is not only beautiful but also conveys a powerful message - a message of global peace. Sudarsan Pattnaik used the sand art to convey this important message amid the Ukraine-Russia conflicts that have put the world including India in an ordeal. Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes Take Over Twitter: Netizens Exchange Spiritual Messages, Greetings, Lord Shiva HD Images And Quotes On Festival Day.

Maha Shivratri Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

#OmmNamahShivay….🙏 On the occasion of Maha #Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/U8yuV2pL58 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2022

Another Look at Beautiful Sand Art

An Equally Beautiful and Powerful Message

#OmmNamahShivay….Praying for Global Peace 🙏 On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/hEULvBn45M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2022

