In a shocking incident, a video of a horrific accident between a bike and an autorickshaw was caught on CCTV. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media. The accident took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. In the 1-minute 19-second video clip, a rickshaw can be seen taking a u-turn when all of a sudden a biker comes and crashed into it. The impact of the crash was such that the rickshaw moved to the other side of the road while the biker along with its riders fell on the spot. According to reports the fatal accident took place at Khamgaon-Wadi in the Buldhana district. Sources also said that two people were injured and they are undergoing treatment.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)