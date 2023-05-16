An Indian Cobra and a Golden Jackal were recently trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well in an unusual occurrence. A team consisting of volunteers from Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department officials carried out a risky operation to free them. The event took place last week in the Maharashtrian village of Rajuri, which is part of the Junnar Taluka. Indian Cobra Swallows Russell’s Viper Snake in Gujarat! Video of the Giant Reptile Taking Over Its Prey Goes Viral! (Watch Now!).

Cobra And Jackal Trapped Inside A Well

Picture this... an Indian #cobra, one of the big four venomous #snakes of #India, and a golden #jackal in an open dry well. What do you think happens next? Tell us in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/7OvhwQnFXD — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) May 16, 2023

