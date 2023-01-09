Who doesn't enjoy a hot meal in chilling winters? Many of us can relate to the sentiment. Trying the same, an Instagram user who goes by voicesofjake posted a video of himself trying to eat a bowl of Ramen noodles outside in a freezing temperature. The video of the man trying noodles has gone viral on social media. The video shows him standing outside with a bowl in his hands. However, Jake’s beard, hair, moustache and even eyelashes appear to be frozen with tiny icicles. But most importantly, his bowl of ramen, along with the fork, is also frozen. The clip featured a frozen fork and ramen. To know what happened next, watch the full video here. Timelapse Clip of Blizzard Shows How the Entire Area Got Covered in Snow; Old Video From 2016 Goes Viral Again.

Watch the Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fischer (@voicesofjake)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)