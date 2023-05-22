As Monday kicked in and people started to get back to work, netizens took to social media to share funny memes and motivational quotes to begin the new week on a positive note. Taking to Twitter, people shared funny memes while some even resorted to motivational quotes as the new work week began today. Here's how netizens reacted to Monday's Mood! #MondayMotivation and #MondayMood Trend on Twitter As Netizens Share Motivational Quotes, Positive Images and Tweets To Kick Off New Week.
Monday Mood but Make It High-Fashion
Monday mood but make it high-fashion. Labyu @PiaWurtzbach 💙😘 #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/qCL7dUbj5Q
— @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) May 22, 2023
Monday Mood Right Now
Monday mood: Joey Tribbiani pic.twitter.com/NHxXpIkbII
— Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) May 15, 2023
We Agree
Monday mood 😴 #CalvinandHobbes pic.twitter.com/ENlZTXes8N
— Calvin and Hobbes (@Calvinn_Hobbes) May 15, 2023
#MondayMood
#MondayMood pic.twitter.com/SipTMPzzYC
— Sonam Insan (@SonamIn91212396) May 22, 2023
#MondayMood
कभी मन करे
तो
चाय पीने बैठना
मेरे साथ
सस्ती चाय के
साथ
महंगी यादें पिला
कर भेजेगे आपको...!!!
#शुभ_प्रभात ☕☕#thoughtoftheday#MondayMood pic.twitter.com/ijOZ0JasvR
— Deb Tripathy (@Debtripathy3) May 22, 2023
