Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared another inspiring tweet on Monday (April 03). Taking a cue from a man assembling small blocks to form a big screen of an LCD TV, he said, "Think of each week as being one more ‘tile’ that you’re installing to build your eventual ‘big picture.’ One step at a time: That’s the most reliable & durable way of building your future…." Moreover, he called it his Monday motivation. The video has garnered over 145k views so far. Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of Woman Preparing Ice-Cream Using Fan, Video Goes Viral.

Anand Mahindra Shares Motivational Video

Think of each week as being one more ‘tile’ that you’re installing to build your eventual ‘big picture.’ One step at a time: That’s the most reliable & durable way of building your future…#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vsef31veO5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2023

