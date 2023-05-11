A cyclist in Mumbai met with a nasty accident on May 10 after his tyre got stuck in the gap of an iron grill drain laid on the road. In the tweet by Free Press Journal's Twitter handle, it is mentioned that the grill drain was laid on the road by BMC. The accident took place on BG Kher Marg leading to Kemps Corner from Malabar Hill. The cyclist suffered injuries on his face as seen in the video. "Wrong way to ride on grill duct. Always go diagonal," a user commented on the post. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies.

Watch the Accident Video Here:

#Mumbai | #Cyclist meets with nasty #accident after his tyre got stuck in the gap of an iron grill #drain laid on the road by #BMC on the road (BG Kher Marg) leading to Kemps Corner from #MalabarHill. pic.twitter.com/AoyhuQKX8U — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 10, 2023

