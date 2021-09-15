The second baby penguin was born at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai's Byculla area on August 19. According to reports, Penguin pair Donald (male) and Daisy (female) laid a single egg, which was hatched in May this year. It is named "Oreo". Meanwhile, another pair. Molt and Flipper, laid a single egg and a chick was hatched on August 19. This baby penguin is yet to be named. The baby penguins are reportedly adapting well to the environment. There are currently, three male and four female Humboldt penguins in the Zoo.

Congratulations Mumbai we have our very own penguin baby born in our Byculla zoo… big thank you @AUThackeray ji @mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 ji Baby should be named as Mumbai 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o8VqvjZkbt — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) September 15, 2021

