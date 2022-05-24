Tuesday morning brought a spell of light drizzle in Colaba and parts of South Mumbai and Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The scorched city finally witnessed the pre-monsoon showers and Mumbaikars are totally rejoicing in the cool weather. According to the seven-day forecast, Mumbai is likely to record its first pre-monsoon showers of the season this week. As the level of mercury went down, people started sharing pictures and videos of the cloudy weather on social media. #MumbaiRains have been trending on Twitter and we have curated the best posts by netizens below. Mumbai Rains 2022: City's Water Stock To Last for at Least Three Months Even if Monsoon Gets Delayed.

#MumbaiRains FINALLY!

Beautiful Cloudy Sky And Drizzle

The Loading Took Time, But It Is Worth The Wait

No More Sunscreen

#MumbaiRains When I went out today morning at 6 am for my daily jogging , there was drizzle lasting few minutes but @TwitterIndia always wants to over play to attract more eyeballs and tweets pic.twitter.com/qZg8gZL1F8 — rajennair (@rajennair) May 24, 2022

Good And Cool Morning

Woke up to this in the morning😀 So it did actually Rain at night...yepppieee#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QAg4ObXe17 — Minakshi Jaiswal (@MinakshiJaisw18) May 24, 2022

