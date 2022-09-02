NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured its first image of an exoplanet located outside our solar system. The exoplanet that revolves around a star is a gas giant about six to twelve times the mass of Jupiter. The incredible click was shared on Twitter. The exoplanet is known as HIP 65426 b, which is about fifteen to twenty million years old. As per NASA, the exoplanet has no rocky surface and cannot be habitable. NASA Shares Enthralling Infrared Images of Jupiter From James Webb Space Telescope that Showcase the Planet's Features in Detail.

Exoplanet Captured By James Webb Space Telescope:

Talk about out of this world! This is Webb’s first direct image of a planet outside of our solar system, and it hints at Webb’s future possibilities for studying distant worlds: https://t.co/ITcl6RItLa Not what you expected? Let’s walk through the details👇 pic.twitter.com/bCgzW0dcUE — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)