NASA has recently posted mesmerizing pictures of the solar system's gas giant Jupiter that doesn't seem like the one we saw in our school science textbook. The images captured by James Webb Telescope show all the significant elements of the planet, including its infrared light, giant storms, auroras and regions of extreme temperature. NASA Releases Audio from Massive Black Hole in Viral Video; Listen to the Creepy Sound!

Have A Look At The Image Here:

NASA released new stunning images of Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The new views will give scientists more clues to Jupiter’s inner life, NASA says pic.twitter.com/GZKtF0RDbY — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2022

