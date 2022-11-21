"National Anthem" is trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter after Iran men's national football team refused to sing their national anthem during their opening match against England in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Videos of the stoic-faced team, while Iran's national anthem was played during the pre-match ceremony, went viral online. Iran football team is believed to have taken this stand as an apparent show of protest against the clerical regime and support to protesters back home. Iran went down fighting to England in their first match, losing 2-6 to The Three Lions. England 6–2 Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka Hits Brace As Three Lions Start Campaign With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Taking a Strong Stand

strong statement from iran’s national football club as they refuse to sing national anthem standing w/ domestic protesters in defiance of khamenei regimepic.twitter.com/5KDZzr5Tix — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 21, 2022

Iranian football team protesting against the regime by refusing to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem at World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/JRmTsUU3e8 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 21, 2022

So powerful and brave from Iran's players not to sing their national anthem. Strong from their supporters who loudly booed it in protest of the regime with "Women, life, freedom" banners and t-shirts. Very poor for Carlos Queiroz to say those fans "are not welcome" at Iran games — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 21, 2022

Iranian players refused to sing the national anthem and the fans booed it 👏👏👏 Islamic occupiers of the regime are not gonna be happy about this. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/tEA9fIfiqW — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) November 21, 2022

Never mind all the virtual signalling from players about the wearing of alphabet soup armbands The Iranian mens football team have all just refused to sing their national anthem at kick off against England in solidarity with their sisters back home That my friends is bravery — luluchops (@luluchops1) November 21, 2022

No member of Iran’s team today sang the Iranian national anthem. The anthem was loudly booed by the big Iranian crowd in the stadium. The pro-reform Iranian press has reported all this in detail. In a pre-match interview Iran’s captain quoted a 10-yr-old boy killed at a demo. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) November 21, 2022

