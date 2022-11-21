"National Anthem" is trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter after Iran men's national football team refused to sing their national anthem during their opening match against England in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Videos of the stoic-faced team, while Iran's national anthem was played during the pre-match ceremony, went viral online. Iran football team is believed to have taken this stand as an apparent show of protest against the clerical regime and support to protesters back home. Iran went down fighting to England in their first match, losing 2-6 to The Three Lions. England 6–2 Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka Hits Brace As Three Lions Start Campaign With Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Taking a Strong Stand

