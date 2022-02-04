February 4, 2022, is quite a busy day. Especially if you are into celebrating crazy, super fun days that do not have to make sense. At least these netizens are totally into it as they are busy celebrating two fun holidays - National Working Naked Day 2022 and Flat Fuck Friday. These two seemingly suggestive days are interesting because their significance is nothing like their names suggest! National Working Naked Day was founded by Lisa Kanarek, who quit her corporate job of over 20 years to start a new career working from home. And National Working Naked Day is a celebration of flexible working culture from the comfort of your home. As for Flat Fuck Friday, it is a meme, more like a social media game played mainly on Twitter wherein participants post photos of flat creatures, primarily animals, and the hashtag #FlatFuckFriday. Let us check out some of the best tweets on these two topics.

It’s Flat Fuck Friday AND National Working Naked Day?! Great way to start the weekend I tell you h’what — stimky glow dog (@GreenxWolf) February 4, 2022

Ooo boy. It's National Working Naked Day - time to reschedule those Zoom meetings. pic.twitter.com/YL37ISaNhS — Snarly but Still Sparkly 💋💓💓💓💋 (@ReeseKarnuth) February 4, 2022

National Working Naked Day Now you get to spend the rest of the day wondering if the person you're talking to online or on social is bare skinning their office chair or not 😋🤣🤣 Might be a bit easier to pull off for those of us that work at home, just sayin 😬🤣🤣 — Scotch&Rocks...and HOCKEY! 🥃🇨🇦🏒 (@Countrifiedgent) February 4, 2022

National working naked day?? Keep your cameras off please. — SoniaJ (@sj_ca1867) February 4, 2022

It's #flatfuckfriday you fucking losers!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NTAI71nYFp — Shrek dies in an electrical fire 💜💜💜 (@iBolt07) February 4, 2022

ignoring the terrible vibes of havjng second semester starting today because it’s flat fuck friday pic.twitter.com/BTgvEemLc8 — shark ~ (@shart_ofthesky) February 4, 2022

Look at this chonker, and on flat fuck friday no less. pic.twitter.com/plr3UVsUEN — R'in Kaenbyou 🌸 Ramuh (@That_Kirisame) February 4, 2022

