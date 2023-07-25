Often you eat a wholesome meal at a restaurant and wish you could lie down and enjoy a nice nap. But if you eat at a restaurant in Jordan, it is actually possible. A video has been shared online which shows a separate sleep area in a restaurant in Jordan which serves the country’s national dish Mansaf. Post eating it, guests can lounge for a while in the sleeping area. Video from this restaurant was shared online, and people are loving it. Dead Rat Drops On Customer's Food Table at IKEA Restaurant in Bengaluru, Swedish Company Posts Apology After Pic Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

Have you ever needed to take a nap after a great meal 🤤? This restaurant in Jordan lets you enjoy the country’s national dish, mansaf, and afterward take a nap in its sleeping area. pic.twitter.com/hiYzK4dcWF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 21, 2023

