Who does not like to be represented? And when you see one of the most famous cartoon characters celebrate a festival just like you, the joy knows no bounds. Ahead of Nowruz 2023, the Persian New Year or Iranian New Year, the official YouTube channel of Disney Junior released a video showing Mickey Mouse gearing up to celebrate Nowruz. Mickey is not only busy with the preparations but also teaching kids about the Nowruz festival. Nowruz 2023 will be celebrated on March 21, the date marking the arrival of the Spring season in the northern hemisphere. Nowruz Mubarak Images & Iranian New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers: Greetings, Facebook Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Stickers To Share on Persian New Year.

Watch Video of Mickey Mouse Getting Ready for Nowruz Festival:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)