Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is known as one of cricket's biggest icons. Recently, his picture from 2017 is again resurfacing on the microblogging site Twitter. The old snap shows Steve Waugh immersing the ashes of his late friend who was a Sydney-based shoe-shiner into the holy river of Ganga at Varanasi. The picture has been shared again by many of his flowers, and Twitterati after five years. Justin Langer Reveals How One Steve Waugh Phone Call Changed His Career at a Time He Contemplated Quitting International Cricket.

Have A Look:

Former Aussies cricket captain Steve Waugh reached Varanasi to immerse his friend Brian's ashes.Brian had no family and his last wish was that his last rites should be performed according to Hinduism.We do not force anyone to change religion by showing greed . pic.twitter.com/508zjUTQ8y — Drnikhil jotwani (@nickjotwani) March 14, 2022

Steve Waugh's Picture From 2017

अपने मित्र ब्रायन की अस्थियां विसर्जित करने वाराणसी पहुंचे आस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान स्टीव वा! बड़ी आबादी विश्व भर में हिंदू धर्म और भारत की संस्कृति से प्रभावित हो रही है॥ ब्रायन का कोई परिवार नहीं था ओर उनकी अंतिम इच्छा थी कि उनका अंतिम संस्कार हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार हो pic.twitter.com/UQD4SzxGnL — Dr. Rajat Arora (@IDoctorRajat) March 13, 2022

Steve Waugh Immerses The Ashes Of A Friend In Ganga In Varanasi

Steve Waugh Visits Varanasi: Steve Waugh ne 2017 kashi ganga nadi me dost ki asthiyan visarjit ki ; Steve Waugh News: The friend’s family was not there… the great Steve Waugh kept the promise, came to Kashi and threw the ashes in the Ganges https://t.co/Ut58zgmt0G — Aakansha Rao (@AakanshaRao_1) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)