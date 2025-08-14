A family enjoying a sunrise swim in Lyme Bay in Dorset, the UK, got the surprise of a lifetime when a friendly bottlenose dolphin joined them in the water, playfully leaping around and even asking for tummy rubs. Lynda MacDonald (50) was swimming with her partner, son, and his girlfriend during their 6 am dip on August 3 when the unexpected visitor appeared. The dolphin swam close to the group, nudging them gently and guiding them through the waves with its snout. “It was magical,” Lynda said. “The dolphin wasn’t scared or aggressive, it was just curious and playful. I’ll never forget it.” Is ‘Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video’ Real or Fake? Fact Check of Viral Clip Falsely Claiming Killer Whale Attacked and Killed Marine Trainer.

Playful Dolphin Surprises Family During Morning Swim in UK's Dorset

