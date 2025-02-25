A new ad campaign by PolicyBazaar aired on JioHotstar during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match sparked outrage on social media over “insensitive” content. The video featured a woman expressing frustration over her deceased husband’s failure to buy term insurance. Internet users took to X (formerly Twitter) and criticised the new ad video, calling it “inappropriate.” Some netizens questioned whether the PolicyBazaar ad video was aimed at financial awareness or insensitive storytelling. Meanwhile, PolicyBazaar is yet to react to the ongoing criticism of the video. Viral TV Debate Video Claims Reasons For India’s Win Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch PolicyBazaar New Ad Video:

Netizens Are Furious!

Policy Bazaar’s ad, where a wife’s first reaction to her husband’s death is blaming him for not buying term insurance, is both insensitive and demeaning to women. Do better. #InsensitiveAds #MisguidedMarketing #Policybazaar #ShameOnYou pic.twitter.com/LJytpTfW5y — Wakeel Sahiba (@PadderAasifa) February 24, 2025

Internet Is Not Impressed!

Am I the only one who finds this PolicyBazaar ad insanely insensitive? A man just passed away, and the first thing his wife does is blame him for not buying term insurance? This isn’t financial awareness, it’s just insensitive storytelling. #PolicyBazaar #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/mPEFfY9tNB — Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) February 23, 2025

The Ad Lacked Empathy

not a fan of new @policybazaar ad is rather filled with angst and creating a fake urgency. could have been more sensitive informative and empathetic#INDvsPAK — Steve Dsouza (@Iamrealsteve) February 23, 2025

Financial Awareness or Insensitive Storytelling?

