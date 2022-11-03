A viral video will give you an ideal example of pet taxidermy, which is rising these days. An Australian family preserved their deceased pet doggo by transforming it into a rug, so they constantly are reminded of the fluffy pet. The same video was shared on social media, which is "Beautiful but not for everyone", as per a social media user. According to the caption of the viral video, the fur has been tanned and turned into the leather so that the hair won't fall out. 'Dead' Pet Dog Crawls Out of its Grave in Russia, Owners Buried the Pooch After it Went Motionless.

Watch The Viral Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chimerataxidermy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)