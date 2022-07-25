Happily married to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a family man now, but he once used to be quite a party animal. In fact, pictures, stories and anecdotes from his wild partying days in the past continue to make headlines time and again. Like now, when an ex-stripper named Carrie Reichert is all set to auction Prince Harry’s ‘black undies’ at the Hustlers Club on August 17, 2022. She claims the handsome royal gifted her during his infamous Las Vegas trip, which got him a pretty bad press. In fact, Prince Harry’s nude photos were splashed all over the tabloids and publications nearly a decade ago. And it appears netizens are talking about them all over again.

Read The Full Story Here:

EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Harry gave me his pants on infamous Las Vegas night out - now I'm selling them'https://t.co/o1Vb88brHP — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 23, 2022

Prince Harry use to hit the headlines for partying in Las Vegas and reportedly stripping right down to his crown jewels. Now the ex-stripper claims Prince Harry handed her his black undies during the night and she has decided to auction them off. https://t.co/aXGJyAQhv4 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 25, 2022

Stripped Down to His Crown Jewels!

I’m a royal historian. May I remind you that Harry got caught with his clothes off in 2012. This is a fact and facts matter. https://t.co/BTBMfHpUXe — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)