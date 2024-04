Chaos ensued on the streets of Pune when a Royal Enfield Bullet burst into flames amidst the intense heat. A viral video circulating on social media depicts the motorcycle parked on the street engulfed in flames. The motorcycle caught fire in Keshav Nagar, Pune, prompting alarm among the bystanders. Fortunately, the officials driving a water tanker swiftly sprang into action, extinguishing the fire and averting any further escalation of the situation. No injuries were reported in the incident. Murder Caught on Camera in Pune: Property Dealer Shot, Hacked to Death at Restaurant in Indapur; Disturbing Video Surfaces. Pune Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pune Smartcity | पुणे स्मार्टसिटी (@pune_smartcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)