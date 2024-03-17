In a shocking incident suspected to be a result of gang rivalry, a group of men brutally murdered a man at a highway restaurant near Pune. The victim, identified as 34-year-old property dealer Avinash Balu Dhanve, was shot in the head and then hacked to death. The incident occurred at a restaurant located on the Pune-Solapur highway, approximately 140 km from the city centre. CCTV footage from the restaurant in Indapur captured the horrifying event. The footage shows Dhanve and three others sitting at a table while a family of four, including two children, were dining at another table. Two men, one carrying a plastic bag, entered the restaurant and pulled out guns. They shot Dhanve in the head while he was on the phone, causing his companions to flee. Shortly after, six more men rushed into the restaurant. One of them attacked Dhanve, who had fallen to the ground, with a machete. Three others joined in the attack as the terrified family nearby ran for the exit. After leaving Dhanve motionless on the ground, the attackers quickly fled the scene. An investigation into this brutal incident has been launched. International Students From Africa, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Studying in Gujarat University Assaulted for Offering Taraweeh Namaz in Hostel Campus, Videos of Attack Surface.

Murder Caught on Camera in Pune (Disturbing Video)

