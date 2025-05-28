Recently, the Indian Army honoured a 10-year-old boy from Punjab's Ferozepur district for his support towards the soldiers during the India-Pakistan conflict. The boy, identified as Sharvan Singh, helped the soldiers by bringing water, milk, lassi, and other items to them while they fought against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. According to reports, Shravan Singh, son of local farmer Sona Singh, didn't just watch the India-Pakistan conflict but also stepped in by collecting milk, lassi, and tea from his village and serving the same to soldiers stationed at his village during and after Operation Sindoor. His efforts have won widespread praise from netizens and the Indian Army, which honoured him with a special memento and treats. A video of Sharavan Singh is also going viral on social media. In the video, Shravan is heard saying that he wants to become a "fauji (soldier). Operation Sindoor: TMC Demands Special Session of Parliament in June Ahead of July Monsoon Session.

Indian Army Honours Sharvan Singh

Correction: Officer in picture is Maj Gen RS Manral, GOC Golden Arrow Division. — Maj Rajpreet Singh Aulakh 🇮🇳 (@rajpreetaulakh) May 28, 2025

Shravan Singh's Interview Goes Viral

