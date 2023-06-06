The viral video of a woman performing to Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh's 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' at New York Times Square was posted on Instagram. The video begins with dancer Samadnya dancing her heart out at Times Square, New York. Two women walking by are mesmerised by her performance and stop to watch her perform as the video progresses. Samadnya continues to show off her dance talents throughout the video, fully engrossed in the music. The video's text overlay reads, "I was dancing in public, and this happened. [sic]". In her Instagram post, she described the wholesome experience. "I had the most wholesome encounter so far, as it turned out, I just had to stay confident and keep dancing. Their reaction makes me want to go out there and push myself out of my comfort zone!!! [sic]," she captioned her post. 'Naatu Naatu' Fever Continues! Amul Topical Dedicated to Ukrainian Soldiers' Dance on RRR Song, View Pic.

Watch Viral Video Featuring Samadnya’s Dance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samadnya | Dance | Trends (@samadnya.k)

