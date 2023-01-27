Stunned father and son duo Keith Dees and Huntley were on their annual Thanksgiving fishing trip on the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Alabama, last November when they caught the extremely rare "living fossil" beast. The monster catch is older than the dinosaurs. The record-breaking discovery was a giant alligator gar. The father posted about his unbelievable find on Facebook, saying he reeled it in a mystery fish. River Monster? Giant Water Creature With Scary 'Bear-Like' Claws Emerges From Depths, Terrifies Mother and Daughter Kayakers in US.

Pics Of The "Living Fossil" Monster:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)