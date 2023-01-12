A nine-year-old girl Molly Sampson found an extremely rare and ancient fossil fuel that is the tooth of the now-extinct megalodon shark. The girl discovered the once-in-a-lifetime kind of find on a Maryland beach on Christmas Day. Megalodon sharks are said to be the most powerful predators ever who died at least 3.5 million years ago. The ancient Greek for the marine creature means "big tooth". According to Molly's mother, the tooth Molly found was 5 inches long, as big as her hand. Sea Dragon Fossil Video Goes Viral! Watch Rare 180-Million-Year-Old Ichthyosaur Fossil Discovered in UK Reservoir.

See Pics Of The Ultra-Rare Fossil Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)