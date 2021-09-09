An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins in a rare incident that hasn't occurred in almost 80 years. Experts in the field claimed that the last time when twin elephants were born was in 1941. The 25-year-old elephant named Surangi gave birth to twin male elephants at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage and stood to that 1% chance of having twins to the world's largest animal. The video of cute twin elephants went viral on social media after such an unexpected and miraculous incident.

Check Out The Twin Elephants' Video:

Twin elephants were born for the first time in nearly 80 years at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in Sri Lanka, according to wildlife authorities. Experts said the previous birth of twins to a domesticated elephant was in 1941. https://t.co/MtupROD22Z pic.twitter.com/T5Ie45Zxo8 — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2021

