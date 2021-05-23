Repeat after BMC - MF is equal to Mumbai Friend; The BMC of Mumbai had a clever reply to a netizen's use of an expletive when inquiring about vaccines. The netizen's -not so polite - query ending with a "mf' abbreviation, did not go unanswered by them. Take a look at the Tweet.

Sure dear Mumbai’s Friend, we appreciate your concern about #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate We post those each day. If you miss them here due to any reason, you may visit the link in the tweet below (was posted as an update, you seem to have missed)https://t.co/aM2NMa2jMr https://t.co/fWIq8HTgEy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 23, 2021

Netizens couldn't help but applaud the clever play on abbreviations.

Outsmarting the Oversmart "Mumbai Friend" ! @mybmc kudos — Aashlesha Gode (@Mastikhor_Porgi) May 23, 2021

😂 😂 😂 I'm so glad you guys know what mfs mean.. Hats off ☺❤️ — Harsh Sanghavi (@meharshsanghavi) May 23, 2021

