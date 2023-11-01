The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, November 1, said that more than 97% of the Rs 2,000 notes have been returned till now. The RBI also added that, as of now, Rs 10,000 cr worth of such banknotes are still with the public. In May this year, the central bank announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bank notes from circulation. The facility for deposit and exchange of the currency was available at all bank branches in the country initially up to September 30, which was later extended to October 7. RBI Cancelled License of Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Press Release.

Rs 2,000 Notes Update

