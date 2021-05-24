Netizens are sharing the rates of edible oil as some brands are selling the cooking oil at almost double the price per liter compared to last year. While center held meeting to discuss ways and means to ensure availability of edible oil at reasonable prices.

Price of cooking oil ( 5lt) which was rs 599 in may 2020 is now rs 1082 in may 2021😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/KIaLSTrQU7 — Niharika (@Niharik79575607) May 24, 2021

All the brands have almost doubled the prices of cooking oil:

@Saffolalife @fooddeptgoi @PMOIndia @ndtv @ndtvindia In a span of just 12months the prices of cooking oil is almost doubled. Not only saffola has increased the price but all cooking oil companies. Do we not have a control on basic essential item like oil? #costlycookingoil pic.twitter.com/SLz9f2xAMU — Omerodx (@omerodx) May 24, 2021

Citizens are already burdened with rising fuel prices:

Can @narendramodi ji, explain why the price of cooking oil raised so much? pic.twitter.com/dZc6iwK3i2 — Adv Nafeesh Ahmed - ਨਫੀਸ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@TheAdvocateN_A) May 23, 2021

