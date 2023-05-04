Mother Dairy on Thursday announced a reduction of the maximum retail prices (MRP) of its edible oils, sold under the Dhara brand, by Rs 15-20 per litre with immediate effect. The move is in line with the reduction in global prices. The stock with the revised MRP is expected to hit the market next week. Gas Price Cut: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed by Rs 171.5 Per Unit.

Mother Dairy Edible Oil Price Cut:

Maximum retail price of Dhara edible oils reduced by Rs 15-20 per litre across variants with immediate effect; revised MRP stocks are slated to hit the market by next week: Mother Dairy — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

