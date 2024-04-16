Crude oil prices dropped on Monday, April 15, following Iran's attack on Israel, with Brent futures settling at USD 90 a barrel, down 35 cents, and US crude futures ending at USD 85.41, down 25 cents. The market reaction stemmed from Iran's assault being less damaging than expected, easing fears of a significant conflict disrupting crude supply. Despite dropping over USD 1 earlier, prices partially rebounded after reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convening his war cabinet, indicating reduced geopolitical tension. Friday's anticipation of Iran's retaliation had driven prices to their highest since October. Israel's successful interception of Iran's assault, involving over 300 missiles and drones, further alleviated concerns of oil traffic disruption in the Middle East. Iran-Israel War: Booms and Sirens in Jerusalem After Iran Launches Over 200 Missiles and Drones in Unprecedented Attack.

Crude Oil Prices

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)