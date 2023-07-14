In a video shared by Railway Protection Force on Twitter, RPF officer Subhas Kumar is seen saving a woman from a dangerous situation. The woman falls while trying to board a moving train. The sharp instincts and alertness of the head constable save the woman's life. The incident took place at Bokaro railway station in Jharkhand. "Boarding or alighting from a moving train is a big NO, wait for the train to come to a complete stop [sic]," RPF India added in the caption of the video. RPF Officer Helps Passenger Board Moving Train While He Juggles (Watch Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Sharp instincts & alertness of #RPF Head Constable Subhas Kumar saved a lady passenger from a perilous situation at Bokaro railway station. Boarding or alighting from a moving train is a big NO, wait for the train to come to a complete stop.#MissionJeevanRaksha #BeResponsible pic.twitter.com/FmPNCp5CeY — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)