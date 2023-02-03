Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the action movie Pathaan has definitely shaken the box office and made its mark, with fans and even critics of King Khan loving the performance of the star. Known as the "Baadshah of Bollywood" and "King Khan", SRK has won over many hearts with his wit, humour and all the loveable 90s movies millennials grew up with. This is why when a US film reporter, Scott Mendelson, compared him to Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently in a Tweet, Indian fans had a lot to say about how SRK is SRK and cannot be compared to anyone. Check out this Tweet where the reporter called SRK India’s Tom Cruise and all the reactions to this post. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Mints Rs 667 Crore, Becomes YRF Spy Universe’s Highest Grossing Film.

Check Out His Tweet Here

This Is How People Reacted

SRK is SRK ! He isnt Indian Tomcruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films. — -- (@xx7_ip) February 3, 2023

SRK Is SRK!

he isn’t india’s tom cruise. HE IS SHAH RUKH KHAN. the one and only 👑 — navi (@thoughtsofshah) February 3, 2023

More Support for King Khan

SRK is 👑 King, the multidimensional greatest actor ever with attitude, style, craft, drama, romance, action etc. no one is even closer to him Do not ever compare him with any other person — MSK (@Shahid_Indian) February 3, 2023

Point Made!

I know you’re just trying to provide context but as a white American who hadn’t seen a single Bollywood movie until 2019, Shah Rukh is so much more than Tom Cruise. There is no Hollywood equivalent. — ♡SRK♡paradigm (@SRKparadigm) February 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan... India’s, world’s First and last.. That’s it.. He’s far beyond films and performances...Don't want to compare otherwise I can take thousands of valid points to prove SRK big.. — MEGHNAD (@ImHiddenWarrior) February 3, 2023

