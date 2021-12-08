The Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is not only known for his unique British English accent but also for his social media presence, especially on the microblogging site Twitter. Recently, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared an old thread on Twitter with a nostalgic reminiscence of his college days in the caption. The old thread shared by Tharoor on his official Twitter account shows a witty conversation started by Parminder Singh. "If two guys fight over a tandoori naan, is it violence or 'naan-violence'?" read the tweet. Tharoor shared the tweet with the caption "This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.)."

Watch The Tweet Here:

This was exactly what St Stephen’s was like when I was there in the early 1970s! People spent hours in repartee of this nature. But we didn’t have @Twitter to immortalise our bon mots. (On this exchange, as a Southie I would rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.) pic.twitter.com/Z4DknwbN4k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)