Stocks of SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) opened in red today, March 10, during the early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of SRF Limited (NSE: SRF) were trading at INR 2,922.80 and dropped by INR 12.55 or 0.43%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 10, 2025: IREDA, IndusInd Bank, Tata Power and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

SRF Share Price Today

SRF Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

