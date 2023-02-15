A post which was shared on LinkedIn by Indore based SoftGrid Computers HR Tanvi Khandelwal has gone viral. Tanvi writes that the company affirms work-life balance and hence a special reminder pops up on the desktop screen that locks the computer after work hours. The message also warns of picking calls or messages post working hours. The message on the computer screen asks the employees to go home as the shift is over. Since being shared six days ago on LinkedIn, the post has accumulated over 3.2 lakh reactions and other LinkedIn users have reacted positively to the company’s policy. BYJU's Layoffs: Sacked Employee Writes on LinkedIn After Being Fired, Says ‘Whatever Happens, Happens for the Good’.

’Shift Over, Please Go Home’

