A day after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Amul paid a tribute to him with a doodle with “Abe ke liye Alvida” written on it. Former Japanese PM Abe was shot in chest when he was delivering an election speech for his party on Friday. He was immediately taken to a hospital but he died few hours later.

Check Tweet:

#Amul Topical: Tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan and friend of India! pic.twitter.com/BkG8b3cMTV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 9, 2022

