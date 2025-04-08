A restaurant in Thailand named Chiang Mai Breakfast World is facing backlash for allegedly engaging in ‘fat shaming’ after offering discounts based on customers' ability to fit through gaps of different widths, as revealed in an Instagram post that garnered nearly 8 million views. Amina and Alex discovered this controversial policy at Chiang Mai Breakfast World, a cafe in Chiang Mai that offers a variety of international breakfast options all day. The video highlights the restaurant's multicoloured ‘skinny discount’ bars, where customers receive a larger discount for fitting through narrow gaps. The discounts are tiered, ranging from a 20% reduction for those who fit through the smallest gap to 10% off for those who manage the medium spaces, with full price for those who can only fit through the widest gap. Mumbai: Mother Dog Fights Off Leopard, Returns To Feed Her 10 Puppies With Torn Neck in Goregoan; Video Goes Viral.
Restaurant Offering Skinny Discounts
