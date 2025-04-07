In a heart-wrenching display of maternal courage, a mother dog in Mumbai’s Goregaon fought off a leopard attack and returned to feed her 10 puppies despite a torn neck. The incident, captured on CCTV in Aarey Colony, shows the leopard dragging the dog away by her neck, only for her to escape and return injured. Social workers rushed the dog, now named Shakti, to a vet after discovering a perforation in her food pipe that caused food and water to leak out. A team of veterinarians performed a critical surgery to treat the wound, and she is now slowly recovering. Meanwhile, tribal residents of Aarey are caring for the puppies in her absence. The video of Shakti’s bravery has gone viral on social media, sparking emotional reactions across the country. Her story, shared by NGO World For All on Instagram, stands as a testament to the fierce love of a mother. Leopard Scare in Vasai: Biker Survives Surprise Attack by 'Big Cat' While Returning Home, Probe Launched.

Mother Dog Mauled, Still Feeds Pups in Goregoan

