If you are a genuine thalassophile and love exploring bizarre yet beautiful water bodies, you might have heard about Slurp Fish. Well, the stunning blue colour fish is seen in the game Fortnite in specific fishing spots. But recently, a viral video from Twitter shows a fisherman catching the exact Slurp Fish in reality. No empirical evidence is available yet on the existence of the water creature. Are These The Weirdest Sea Creatures Ever Seen? Russian Photographer Shares Underwater Pictures from Atlantic, and They Are Creepy!

Watch The Viral Footage:

Amazing fish, maybe you never seen before. pic.twitter.com/nk2JpTaQS4 — Figen (@TheFigen) May 15, 2022

What Say?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Boys 👱🏼‍♂️ (@ftb)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)