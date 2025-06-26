Kiran Verma, popular as the founder of Simply Blood (a blood donation platform) and his contributions to social causes as a social activist, recently shared a post on his Facebook account, recalling a ‘mistake’ he made almost a decade ago. “I cheated a guy 9 years ago, and the young guy gave me a great lesson for life!” begins Verma in his lengthy post. He detailed how, in 2016, he hired an engineering student as an intern for website work, and despite the intern’s hardworking approach, credibility and repeated reminders, Verma never paid him. Nine years later, the intern’s due was still unclear, so he reached out to Verma after experiencing a similar situation where the intern wasn’t paid. A ‘changed’ Verma further details how this incident and the intern’s humble approach, nine years later, allowed him to accept his ‘mistake.’ The attached screenshots display the exchange of messages between the two, Verma’s apology and finally, the then intern’s dues being cleared. The Facebook post went viral and was met with overwhelming criticism. Although the intern, identified as Suyash Srivastava, also replied in the comments section and credited Verma’s narration, social media users were not impressed with the activist’s move. Kiran Jayati Verma Walks 15,000 Kms to Spread Awareness on Importance of Blood Donation.

Kiran Verma’s Viral Facebook Post

Here's What the Intern Has To Say!

Screenshot of Comments (Photo Credits: Facebook)

But The Internet's Wasn't Impressed!

Screenshot of Comments (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kiran Verma's Viral Post Met With Criticism

Screenshot of Comments (Photo Credits: Facebook)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)