In a heartwarming post shared by a copywriter named Ayush Goyal on Twitter, he talks about his mother and how he helped her quit her 9-5 job to become a full-time mother and wife. "My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream. I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. [sic]," Ayush Goyal wrote in the caption of the heart-touching post sharing the picture of his mother and telling the story of their struggle. 'FriYAY' Adorable Video of Mom and Baby Vibing Together in This Viral Video Is Perfect Way To Kick Off Weekend.

Here's the Heartwarming Post:

My mum just escaped her $70/month 9-5 to become a full-time mother and wife. This was her dream. I still remember when we both cried in the bathroom because we had no money for my college. Twitter not only changed my life but my mother's as well. Grateful to my 764 friends🤗 pic.twitter.com/YzvsexDXqk — Ayush Goyal (@heyAyuush) May 30, 2023

