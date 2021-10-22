Netflix’s latest offering, Squid Game, has got everyone fascinated and how. And inspired by the global hit series, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged a massive protest in Seoul on October 20, Wednesday to fight for labour rights. According to CBS News, around 16,000 people gathered together to demand for better employment conditions. These workers were dressed up in signature red and green jumpsuits and masks worn by actors in the Netflix show. In the viral pics and videos, they can be seen beating drums and dancing. They are also seen holding flags and placards with phrases reading “Inequality Out” and “Safe Youth Employment; Quality Youth Employment.” While the government is yet to react to the protest, Seoul City has filed a complaint against the protesters for defying COVID-19 restrictions. Halloween 2021 Costume Ideas: Let Squid Game Be Your Halloween Inspiration This Year.

Check Out The Viral Video Tweet

Several union workers dressed in #SquidGames outfit take part in a rally in #Seoul, saying just like in the movie they too are struggling to make a living. They called on the government to improve workers’ rights. Some reports say about 30,000 took part in the rally. pic.twitter.com/tus8vj9KeG — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) October 20, 2021

Taking Inspiration to Next Level

Can't help but notice while everyone else bought Squid Game costumes to use for Halloween, South Koreans used it to protest for workers' rights. Truly a model for organizing and demonstrating for workers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/FUoh7nX1Ro — gelatina coreana de bellota (@dotorii_muk) October 22, 2021

More Videos From The Protest Site

🚨 | NEW: Workers in South Korea wear Squid Game masks to protest against their working conditions pic.twitter.com/Sl2k0rvObb — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) October 21, 2021

And That's How Korea Does

