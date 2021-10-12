People from West Bengali, Bihar, Odisha, Assam are celebrating Maha Saptami 2021, the second day of Durga Puja or Durgotsav. People wished their loved ones Subho Maha Saptami on an auspicious day as Maha Puja began. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too took to microblogging platform Twitter to wish everyone on Maha Saptami. He did it in his own signature style – creating a wonderful sand art in honour of Goddess Durga. He shared photos of Maa Durga sand art made with seashells at Puri Beach in Odisha. Subho Maha Saptami 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Maha Saptami With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends. Durga Puja ends with Bijoya Dashami (Vijaya Dashami), the day when Maa Durga killed buffalo demon, Mahishasura to restore Dharma in the universe. This year, Vijaya Dashami 2021 falls on October 15, Friday.

Here's Maa Durga Sand Art Made by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

#HappyDurgaPuja 🙏 On the auspicious occasion of #Mahasaptami. My SandArt on Maa Durga installation with Seashells at Puri beach Odisha. pic.twitter.com/MEE4H43TN4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 12, 2021

